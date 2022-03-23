STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oxyzo turns unicorn with $200 million funding

With this round, the company's valuation now stands at $1 billion

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hurun India report 2021 further said that India added circa three unicorns every month over the last year.

The start-up claims that it has been profitable since its inception (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tech-enabled smart financing solution provider, Oxyzo Financial Services, has turned into a unicorn with $200 million funding.

The Series A round was led by Alpha Wave and co-led by Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Creation Investments. With this round, the company's valuation now stands at $1 billion.

Started as the lending platform of OfBusiness, Oxyzo diversified its product suite and widened the customer base to include SMEs and mid-corporates.

It has assets under management (AUM) of  $350 million with a 100% Y-o-Y growth while maintaining its GNPA at 1.2%. It recently launched a fixed income and securities business line, and has achieved cumulative market volume of $1.6 billion in the last 6 months.

The start-up claims that it has been profitable since its inception.

Asish Mohapatra, OfBusiness Group CEO said, “Both OfBusiness and Oxyzo have a strong borrowing profile enjoying confidence across 50 financial institutions."

Ruchi Kalra, Co-founder and CEO, Oxyzo said, “With the emergence of the digital economy, we see a marked shift in the emerging needs and servicing approach in the B2B segment."

She added, "We want to be at the forefront of this as a diversified financial services company, differentiated through its innovative financial products and digital platforms on the back of strong credit and origination capabilities."

The funds will be used to expand Oxyzo’s broader digital financial services play organically and inorganically across a strong own balance sheet play, scaling the supply chain marketplace, launching innovative fixed income products for the SME space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxyzo Unicorn
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp