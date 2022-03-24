Ramsons Perfumes launch new campaign, ropes in Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador

By Express News Service

Ramsons Perfumes Pvt. Ltd has roped in cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador for its new campaign - "One Day Wala Deo", which has a fragrance duration of more than eight hours. The company has signed Dhawan for the third time as the brand ambassador in a strategic move to establish itself as a major player in the industry. The new advertising campaign looks to connect with the youth in a fun and interactive way. The aim is to be the top favourite in the men's deo category.

Dhawan is seen as a confident and inspiring young man for the youth of India. The campaign ‘One Day Wala Deo’ positions the brand as a true innovator that has brought a very fresh and unique concept into the fragrance industry by giving new dimensions of choices for the people.

The new collection comprises five different deodorants, including three for men – Ramsons Red Zx, Ramsons Stud, and Ramsons Secret Code, the other two for women which are Ramsons Exotica and Ramsons Once More. These fragrances have been crafted by renowned perfumers and each is unique to every mood and occasion.

The brand target is to develop and create top-quality products in constant evolution that satisfies the needs of end-consumers, working as a team with distributors and the most prestigious stores all over India. Ramsons Perfumes aims to disrupt the fragrance market through their unique ideas and quality of the product. The new range of deodorant is easily available on online websites and stores for easy reach and access.