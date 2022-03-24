STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ramsons Perfumes launch new campaign, ropes in Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador

Published: 24th March 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ramsons Perfumes Pvt. Ltd has roped in cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador for its new campaign - "One Day Wala Deo", which has a fragrance duration of more than eight hours. The company has signed Dhawan for the third time as the brand ambassador in a strategic move to establish itself as a major player in the industry. The new advertising campaign looks to connect with the youth in a fun and interactive way. The aim is to be the top favourite in the men's deo category.

Dhawan is seen as a confident and inspiring young man for the youth of India. The campaign ‘One Day Wala Deo’ positions the brand as a true innovator that has brought a very fresh and unique concept into the fragrance industry by giving new dimensions of choices for the people.  

The new collection comprises five different deodorants, including three for men – Ramsons Red Zx, Ramsons Stud, and Ramsons Secret Code, the other two for women which are Ramsons Exotica and Ramsons Once More. These fragrances have been crafted by renowned perfumers and each is unique to every mood and occasion.

The brand target is to develop and create top-quality products in constant evolution that satisfies the needs of end-consumers, working as a team with distributors and the most prestigious stores all over India. Ramsons Perfumes aims to disrupt the fragrance market through their unique ideas and quality of the product. The new range of deodorant is easily available on online websites and stores for easy reach and access.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp