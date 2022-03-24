STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupee rises 4 paise to end at 76.35 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.37 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.24 and a low of 76.41.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image of money for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled 4 paise higher at 76.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, despite a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.37 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.24 and a low of 76.41. The rupee settled at 76.35, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 76.39 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 98.79.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.12 per cent to USD 121.45 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 57,595.68, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,222.75.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 481.33 crore, according to stock exchange data.

