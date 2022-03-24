STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zee stock hits upper circuit as Invesco not to pursue EGM

Invesco said that it retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM if the merger is not completed as proposed. 

Published: 24th March 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

By Express News Service

The Zee Entertainment stock hit a 10 per cent upper circuit with Invesco Developing Markets Fund deciding not to pursue its requisitioning of an EGM of Zee shareholders to oust MD & CEO Punit Goenka while reiterating support for the Zee-Sony merger. 

“We continue to believe the deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders. We also recognise that following the merger’s consummation, the board of the newly combined company will be substantially reconstituted which will achieve our objective of strengthening board oversight of the company. Given these developments, and our desire to facilitate the transaction, we have decided not to pursue the EGM as per our requisition dated 11 September 2021.”
Invesco, however, said that it retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM if the merger is not completed as proposed. 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zee Entertainment Invesco Punit Goenka Zee Sony Merger
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp