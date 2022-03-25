STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure

Sebi in February barred Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three other individuals from the securities market for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company.

Published: 25th March 2022 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Infrastructure chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance Infrastructure chairman Anil Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani has stepped down from the board of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power following a capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order that had asked him and other directors of Reliance Home Finance Ltd to quit as directors in any listed company. 

“Anil D. Ambani, the non-executive director, steps down from the Board of Reliance Power in compliance of SEBI interim order,” said Reliance Power in a regulatory filing. A similar statement was released by Reliance Infrastructure as well on the stepping down of Ambani from its board. 

In February this year, Sebi had barred Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani, and three other individuals from the securities market for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company.

The regulator also restrained Ambani and three others from “associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders.” 

The two Reliance Group companies said that civil servant Rahul Sarin has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years on Friday on the boards of RPower and RInfra, subject to the approval of members at the general meeting.

The companies said its Board of Directors unanimously reposed full trust in  Ambani’s leadership and invaluable contribution to the Company.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Ambani Reliance group Reliance Power Resigns Sebi
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp