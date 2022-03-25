Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani has stepped down from the board of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power following a capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order that had asked him and other directors of Reliance Home Finance Ltd to quit as directors in any listed company.

“Anil D. Ambani, the non-executive director, steps down from the Board of Reliance Power in compliance of SEBI interim order,” said Reliance Power in a regulatory filing. A similar statement was released by Reliance Infrastructure as well on the stepping down of Ambani from its board.

In February this year, Sebi had barred Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani, and three other individuals from the securities market for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company.

The regulator also restrained Ambani and three others from “associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders.”

The two Reliance Group companies said that civil servant Rahul Sarin has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years on Friday on the boards of RPower and RInfra, subject to the approval of members at the general meeting.

The companies said its Board of Directors unanimously reposed full trust in Ambani’s leadership and invaluable contribution to the Company.