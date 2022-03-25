STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CNG, PNG prices hiked by Rs 1 per unit in Delhi NCR

After hike in rates of petrol, diesel and LPG, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi and National Capital Region were hiked by Rs 1 on Thursday. 

Published: 25th March 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representationla purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

This is the third hike in CNG prices within a month. Last time it was raised by 50 paisa per kg. As per the price notification by Indraprastha Gas Ltd, CNG price has been increased by Rs 1 per kg to Rs 59.01 per kg, and PNG rate has been hiked by Rs 1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per SCM. PNG is used for cooking, water heating, space heating, refrigeration and power generation. 

Recently, the oil marketing companies hiked the price of almost all fuels. They hiked Rs 50 on a non-subsidised 14.2-kg LPG cylinder, 80 paisa on petrol and diesel each in two consecutive days and Rs 25 per litre on diesel price sold to bulk users. 

Prices in India have been on a freeze since November 4, ahead of assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $30 per barrel. However, the hiatus on petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22, with an 80 paise/litre increase in rates. A similar proportion hike followed on Wednesday. 

