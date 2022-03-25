STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India has installed renewable energy projects of 152.90 GW: Power minister

“Further, projects of 72.61 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation and 21.11 GW capacity are under various stages of bidding,” said Singh.

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has installed a total of 152.90 GW of renewable energy capacity projects (including large hydro) till February, informed the power minister RK Singh on Thursday. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the minister said the installation includes 50.78 GW from solar power, 40.13 GW from wind power, 10.63 GW from Bio-power, 4.84 GW from small hydropower and 46.52 GW from large hydropower.

“Further, projects of 72.61 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation and 21.11 GW capacity are under various stages of bidding,” said Singh. The minister also highlighted the steps the government is taking to enhance renewable energy capacity in the country.

For solar energy, the government announced a modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, preference to ‘Make in India’ in Public Procurement in Renewable Energy Sector, Imposition of basic customs duty on import of solar PV cells and modules and discontinuation of Customs Duty Concession benefits. 

For wind energy, the government has put in place a system of Revised List of Models and Manufacturers, and only equipment manufactured by manufacturers in the list are allowed to be used for projects. “It also mandates that Hub and Nacelle assembly/manufacturing facility shall be in India. More than 70% of the wind equipment is manufactured in India,” said the minister. 

For wind energy, the govt has put in place a system of Revised List of Models and Manufacturers, and only equipment manufactured by manufacturers in the list are allowed to be used for projects

