STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SpiceJet, Boeing, CSIR-IIP forge ties for eco-friendly aviation fuel

The coordination is part of their commitment to helping reduce carbon emissions to achieve environmental goals.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: SpiceJet, Boeing and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) on Friday announced that they are working together to explore opportunities for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry.

The coordination is part of their commitment to helping reduce carbon emissions to achieve environmental goals, a press release from the three firms said.

They would work to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licencees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet.

SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65 per cent over the life-cycle of fuel with the potential to reach 100 per cent in the future.

It is recognised as offering the most immediate and greatest potential to decarbonise aviation over the next 20 to 30 years, the release said.

In 2021, Boeing committed to delivering its commercial airplanes capable and certified to fly on 100 per cent SAF by 2030.

This announcement builds on Boeing's long-term industry leadership and investment to develop SAF around the world by partnering with airlines, fuel companies, governments and research institutions to expand SAF supply and reduce its cost, it further said.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “ This expanded work with Boeing with which we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, which is the frontrunner for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Boeing CSIR Indian Institute of Petroleum CSIR IIP
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp