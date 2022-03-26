Adani to invest Rs 50,000 crores in Karnataka: Nirani 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

HUBBALLI: Enthused over the investor-friendly policies prevailing in Karnataka, industrialist Gautam Adani has expressed interest to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state, claimed industries minister Murugesh Nirani and also added a formal announcement will be made during the Global Investors Meet.

Speaking at the TiEcon-2022 inaugural event in Hubballi on Saturday, Nirani said initial talks were about investing Rs 5000 crores in the state, when we explained about our industrial policies, Adani was happy and said he will invest Rs 50,000 crore.

Explaining the proposed three major investments by the Adani groups, Nirani said to reduce the distance between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, a tunnel will be built near Sakleshpur under the Public-private partnership (PPP) model. An international airport will be constructed between Hubballi and Belagavi at Kittur town. Both Hubballi and Belagavi airports will remain as domestic airports and a new international airport will be constructed. To boost exports by connecting the hinterland of north Karnataka, Tadadi port will be developed.

To encourage budding entrepreneurs, the state government will give a 75 percent subsidy on land purchase to economically weaker section entrepreneurs. Earlier it was being given to SC/ST community people, but now the state government has given nod to expand the plan to economically weaker section entrepreneurs of all communities, he pointed out.

He also assured of taking a decision on acquiring around 500 to 1000 acres of land near Tadas cross and in between Hubballi-Dharwad to give land for investors. “An industrial area of 1000 acres is being developed near Khanapur which is just 80 km from the port and 80 km from the airport”, he added.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said, in the coming years around 25000 crore investments will come to the Hubballi-Dharwad region and more industries will be set up here. Entrepreneurs of the north Karnataka region should come forward and make use of government schemes to establish their business.

Shettar also hailed the state government's decision of cleaning the FMCG cluster file at the finance department in another couple of days. It will be a game-changer in the region and huge investment will flow here, he said.