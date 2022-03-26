STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Emami buys Dermicool for Rs 432 crore

“The brand is popular for providing cooling and respite from prickly heat caused during summer season and has high consumer connect,” said Emami in a note to the exchanges.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  FMCG major Emami has acquired Dermicool, making it a leader in prickly heat and cool talc category. The company has acquired the brand from Reckitt for Rs 432 crore, excluding taxes & duties. The acquisition has been funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions.

“The brand is popular for providing cooling and respite from prickly heat caused during summer season and has high consumer connect,” said Emami in a note to the exchanges.

“It commands 20% market share in the high-growth and low penetrated category. Combined with Emami’s Navratna Cool Talc, Emami will become a leader in this niche category which would also help realise synergetic benefits and optimise costs.”

Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami, said the brand offered “great” synergy with the company’s existing business and was a perfect strategic fit.

“It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category. With increasing global warming and soaring summer temperatures, such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth in future” Agarwal added.

Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has been open to growth through inorganic route. The Company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses but also offer opportunities for the organisation to be present in categories that have high growth potential. Zandu, Kesh King and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the Company in the past few years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FMCG Emami Dermicool Reckitt acquisition Business
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp