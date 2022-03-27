STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire in Pune; raises concerns

However,  fire explosion cases have always involved manufacturers who are accused of selling below par products.

Published: 27th March 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In more troubling news for Ola Electric, a video of a Ola S1 pro scooter on fire has surfaced from Pune on Saturday. The company in a statement said that they are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of their scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and would share more updates in the next few days. 

It added, “We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products.

We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.” This is not the first time when an electric scooter has caught fire in India. Very recently, a person in Haryana lost his life due to an explosion in the lithium ion battery of a scooter sold by Gurugram-based HCD India.

However,  fire explosion cases have always involved manufacturers who are accused of selling below par products. Top manufacturers, especially Ola Electric, which claims to be building the world’s largest two-wheeler facility,  were known , until Saturday, for selling quality products. Senior auto journalist and editor of Autocar India Hormazd Sorabjee said on Twitter that Ola scooter in flames highlights safety issues with batteries. 

