STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Minister says inflation to come down in fiscal year 2023

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government believes inflation would come down, and that 3.1% GDP deflator is feasible in 2022-23.

Published: 30th March 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government believes inflation would come down, and that 3.1% GDP deflator is feasible in 2022-23. The FM was responding to questions on credibility of budget estimates in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

She said that the GDP deflator, which is the difference between nominal and real GDP growth rate, has been 3.15% over the past five years and the estimate for 2022-23 is close to the five-year estimate.

She said that deflator is neither consumer inflation (CPI) nor is it wholesale inflation (WPI) and that it has components of both. She admitted that the wholesale inflation is much higher than the retail inflation, but reiterated that the government believes the wholesale inflation would shrink in 2022-23. The Wholesale Inflation in February was 13.11% while the retail inflation was 6.1% during the month.

She was responding to Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s question on budget estimate of 11.1% nominal GDP growth even as the Economic Survey puts the real GDP growth rate at 8-8.5%. Chidambaram had, therefore, questioned the government’s inflation (deflator) estimates in 2022-23. 

The Finance Minister said that the Economic Survey is an independent report, and the budget estimates are based on advanced estimates released by the National Statistics Office (NSO). She hinted that there could be differences in the Economic Survey estimates and the Budget estimates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Inflation GDP Deflator Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp