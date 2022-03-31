STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon said to raise concerns on FRL selling its assets

CCI and FRL have concluded their arguments with the former stating that Amazon willfully failed to disclose its interest in the listed company.

Published: 31st March 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon(Photo | AP)

Amazon(Photo | AP)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  E-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly raised fresh concerns about Future Retail alienating its fixtures and furniture in stores whose leases have been taken over by Reliance Retail, a source aware of the matter told TNIE.  

“Concerns have arisen over FRL alienating the fixtures and furniture to a third-party which could transfer the same to Reliance Retail, enabling them to open the stores whose leases were taken over by the latter from FRL,” the source claimed. Queries sent to Amazon, FRL and Reliance to verify this claim went unanswered.

The source said the fixtures and furniture running into crores pertained to the 850 –odd stores whose leases were taken over by Reliance out of the total 1400 FRL stores. The leases were assumed after FRL failed to meet the rental obligations on the same.

The development surfaces amid closing arguments by Amazon in the NCLAT against CCI’s suspension of its 2019 approval enabling the e-comm company to purchase stake in Future Coupons, which resulted in giving it a stake indirectly in FRL. CCI and FRL have concluded their arguments with the former stating that Amazon willfully failed to disclose its interest in the listed company.

The SC will hear an application on interim relief sought by Amazon on April 1 pertaining to alleged alienation by FRL of its assets. In a separate development Future Enterprises informed the stock exchanges of the company having failed to pay an aggregate Rs 19.16 cr to PNB, Canara Bank and Union  Bank of India on March 28 under the one-time restructuring (OTR) plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Retail Amazon Furniture Reliance Stock exchange
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp