STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Games24x7 raises $75 million, enters unicorn club with $2.5 billion valuation  

The funding round also included participation by existing investors Tiger Global and Raine Group.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Multi game platform Games24x7 has raised $75 million in a recent funding round, led by Malabar Investment, and has entered the unicorn club with a valuation of $2.5 billion.

The funding round also included participation by existing investors Tiger Global and Raine Group. Tiger had earlier invested in the company in 2011 and 2012 and Raine did their first round of investment in 2019.

With the latest investment round, Games24x7 became the most valuable multi-game platform. Its offerings include RummyCircle, the largest online rummy game, My11Circle, the second-largest fantasy platform and U Games, a portfolio of casual games.

Apart from Games24x7, Dream Sports and Mobile Premier League are the other unicorns in the online gaming space. Founded in 2006 by Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, Games24x7 has more than 100 million users.

Trivikraman Thampy, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO said, “This investment is a testimony not only to Games24x7’s performance but also to India’s immense potential as an online skill gaming market.”

Sumeet Nagar, Managing Director, Malabar Investments said, “Games24x7 is a pioneer in the fast-growing online gaming industry in India and has built a highly profitable business with outstanding acquisition and retention metrics."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Multi game platform Games24x7 Funding Valuation Tiger Global
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp