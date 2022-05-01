STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors wholesales rise 74 per cent to 72,468 units in April 

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose by 66 per cent to 41,587 units as against 25,095 units in April 2021.

Published: 01st May 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Sunday said its total sales increased by 74 per cent in April to 72,468 units compared to 41,729 in April 2021.

The company's domestic sales increased by 81 per cent to 71,467 units from 39,401 units in April 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose by 66 per cent to 41,587 units as against 25,095 units in April 2021.

Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged over two-fold to 29,880 last month against 14,306 units in the same month last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Tata Sales
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp