Royal Enfield joins hands with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars

Published: 02nd May 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Enfield (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has tied up with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance.

Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is now a world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear.

The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

"Both, Royal Enfield and Alpinestars brands are known for creating world-class riding apparel, footwear and gloves with a focus on rider safety, and this collaboration aims to take that a notch higher.

"The company is committed to bringing technology developments with best-in-class quality, and this association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield's strong presence across markets," Royal Enfield Executive Director B Govindarajan said.

The collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance and comfort.

All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under personal protective equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour.

The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield's official website at a price point of Rs 5,200 and goes up to Rs 18,900, the company stated.

