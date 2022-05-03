STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Britannia reports 4% increase in net profit to Rs 378 crore

The economy was impacted by global geo-political factors which caused further surge in inflation this quarter, Varun Berry, Managing Director, said.

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

britannia

Britannia products. (Photo | Britannia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Britannia Industries on Monday reported a 4.26% increase in consolidated net profits for the quarter ended March to Rs 379.87 crore as compared to Rs 364.32 crore in the same quarter year ago.At the same time, revenue for the biscuit-maker grew 15.5% to Rs 3,508 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 3,038 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The economy was impacted by global geo-political factors which caused further surge in inflation this quarter, Varun Berry, Managing Director, said. “We continued to take price increases judiciously and remained aggressive on the cost front. In these challenging circumstances, our operating profits for the Quarter grew by 10% and over a 24-month period, by 23%. We shall further take calibrated price increases and drive cost leadership to manage profitability,” Berry said.

The company, during the quarter, launched new variants viz. Good Day Harmony, Jeera Marie and Nutrichoice Seeds & Herbs and in Croissant & Wafers to further strengthen adjacent categories.The firm also announced that its new dairy greenfield factory was on track for commercialisation over the next few months. It is also in the process of setting up three greenfield units in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britannia
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp