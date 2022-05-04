STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Transmission to raise Rs 3,850 crore

Adani Transmission will raise Rs 3,850 crore by issuing 1.56 crore preference shares to Abu Dhabi-based fund Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

Published: 04th May 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Transmission will raise Rs 3,850 crore by issuing 1.56 crore preference shares to Abu Dhabi-based fund Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd. The company has received shareholders’ approval for the fund raise. 

“At an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Currently, IHC Capital Holding is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission. In a separate filing, the firm  said it executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Transmission Abu Dhabi IHC Capital Holding Green Transmission
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp