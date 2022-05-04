Adani Transmission to raise Rs 3,850 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Transmission will raise Rs 3,850 crore by issuing 1.56 crore preference shares to Abu Dhabi-based fund Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd. The company has received shareholders’ approval for the fund raise.

“At an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Currently, IHC Capital Holding is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission. In a separate filing, the firm said it executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission.