Power crisis: NTPC shifts focus back to coal

Rakesh Kumar

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shift from its policy of adding only green energy capacity, state-owned NTPC is planning to expand its coal-fired power generation capacity, first time in the past six years. The company’s decision to expand coal-based plant capacities came at a time when the country is witnessing excess power demand.

The company had earlier decided to set up only greenfield renewable capacities. NTPC is also planning to award contracts for two previously stalled expansion projects. According to the power generator, it will award a contract to construct a 1,320-megawatt coal-fired supercritical plant in Talcher, Odisha, in May. In Talcher, the company is reviving one of its oldest plants, a 460 MW unit that was shut in March last year after 54 years.

This is the first time in past six years when NTPC is inviting bids for new coal-fired capacity. Earlier, the power generator had decided to take up its fossil fuel and renewable generation mix to 50:50 by 2032 from the present share of fossil fuel of nearly 80%.

According to the reports, the company at Lara in Chhattisgarh has planned to increase coal-based power generation capacity to 4,000 MW with an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore, which is now operating at just 1600 MW. So, it may look at adding three more units of 800 MW here. It would replace its existing 2,000 MW capacity with a new plant.