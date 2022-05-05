STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

April inflation likely to be around 7.5 per cent, say experts

The Reserve Bank of India’s out-of-turn move to hike repo rates by 40 basis points could be due to April inflation that may well be above the Central bank’s estimates.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation; growth

Image for representation

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India’s out-of-turn move to hike repo rates by 40 basis points could be due to April inflation that may well be above the Central bank’s estimates. Retail inflation, which was at 6.95% in March, could well be close to 7.5% in April, many analysts believe.

“The general consensus is that April inflation would be in the 7.3-7.5% range. Question really is if there could be a major upside surprise to this,” says Sreejith Balasubramanian, India economist at IDFC Mutual Fund.  

RBI governor Shakti Kanta Das in his speech on Wednesday said high frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures. “Simultaneously, the direct impact of the increases in domestic pump prices of petroleum products – beginning the second fortnight of March – is feeding into core inflation prints and is expected to have intensified in April,” he added.

The Ukraine-Russia war has led to supply disruption, resulting in substantial increase in prices of wheat, sunflower oil, as well as crude oil. The RBI governor said spillovers from global wheat shortages are impacting domestic prices, even though supply remains comfortable. “Prices of edible oils may firm up further due to export restrictions by key producing countries and the loss of sunflower oil output due to the war,” Das said in a statement.

Rate hikes show flexibility, to help markets: SBI chief
The surprise rate hike by RBI accompanied with tightening of the cash reserve ratio illustrates the flexibility with which the central bank operates, and the move will support the markets, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday. Khara, who heads the country’s largest lender which controls over a fifth of the overall assets, termed the decision of the regulator as a “front loaded action”. Earlier in the day, Governor Shaktikanta Das delivered a video message in which he spoke about rate-setting panel having met off-schedule, and announced a 0.40% hike in repo rate and 0.50% increase in the cash reserve ratio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation April Central bank Retail IDFC Mutual fund
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp