Cisco’s Duo launches first data centre in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To meet data localisation requirements and also to help customers boost cyber defences, cloud-based secure access provider Duo on Wednesday launched its first data centre in India at Mumbai.

The launch of the data centre is a part of Duo’s, which is now part of Cisco, global expansion strategy.

The data centre will enable all functionality from Duo’s zero-trust platform, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), VPN-less remote access and passwordless (in public preview), the company said in a statement.

This comes at a time when Indian companies are accelerating their digital transformation. The data centre is a part of a global network spread across APAC, Europe, and the US. A Cisco survey found 37% of cybersecurity techs used by firms in India are considered outdated by their security leaders.

“As Indian firms ramp up security, they must focus on building a robust cloud-based, automated architecture to facilitate remote management of highly distributed users, applications, and networks,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.