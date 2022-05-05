STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2; offer closes on May 9

Of the total, the policyholders' portion was subscribed a little over three times, while that for employees was subscribed 2.14 times.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Image used for representation. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

Against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer, 16,25,35,125 bids were received, making the public issue fully subscribed, as per data on stock exchanges as of 6.24 pm.

Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion has received a tepid response so far.

Non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 46 per cent, while QIBs' portion was slightly lower at 40 per cent.

Retail individual investors picked up nearly 91 per cent of the 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment.

The initial public offering (IPO) will close on May 9.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue.

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders.

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share.

The share sale is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22.13 crore equity shares.

The shares are likely to be listed on May 17.

