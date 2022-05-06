STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

L&T Infotech and Mindtree merge to become India's fifth largest IT services provider

The merged entity, which will be called LTI Mindtree, has now become the fifth largest IT services provider after TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro in terms of market capitalisation

Published: 06th May 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mindtree

Representational image (File photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced the merger between its IT services business units L&T Infotech (LTI) and mid-cap IT company Mindtree. The merged entity, which will be called LTI Mindtree, has now become the fifth largest IT services provider after TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro in terms of market capitalisation, as it stands at Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

Shareholders of Mindtree will be issued shares of LTI at the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree.

LTI Chairman A M Naik said, “This merger represents our continued commitment to grow the IT services business in line with our strategic vision. The highly complementary businesses of LTI and Mindtree will make this integration a ‘win-win’ proposition for our customers, investors, shareholders and employees."

L&T took over Mindtree in 2019 and owns 61% of the IT company. L&T owns about 74% stake in L&T Infotech. When L&T took over Mindtree, it was said that the latter will be run as a separate entity, distinct from LTI and L&T Technology Services. When L&T took control of the company, Mindtree co-founders NS Parthasarathy, Krishnakumar Natarajan and Rostow Ravanan had quit the firm. Mindtree became a public company in 2006 and its IPO was oversubscribed by over a hundred times.

Mindtree has reported a 49% increase in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 473 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its revenue for FY22 was at Rs 10,525.3 crore. In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, LTI reported Rs 637.5 crore net profit and revenue at Rs 4,301.6 crore. It crossed the $2 billion revenue mark with 26% growth in FY22.  

While shares of L&T Infotech on Friday fell 3.64% and closed at Rs 4,593.10, Mindtree shares closed at Rs 3,376, down 3.84% on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L&T Mindtree LTI Mindtree
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp