Retail auto sales still below pre-Covid level

Retail auto sales in April 2022 is still 6.39% lower as compared to April 2019 level, the pre-covid month. 

Published: 06th May 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Retail auto sales in April 2022 is still 6.39% lower as compared to April 2019 level, the pre-covid month. According to the data released by dealer association body Fada, total retail sales stood at 16,27,975 units in April 2022 as against 17,39,124 units in April 2019. Sales in April 2020 and April 2021 were impacted by the first and second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, hence a comparison is not suitable. 

“April’22 when compared with April’19 reveals that we are still not out of the woods as overall retails were down by 6%. Apart from personal vehicles and tractors, which grew by 12% and 30%,  respectively; two-wheeler, three-wheeler and commercial vehicles are yet to turn green as these categories were down by 11%, 13% and 0.5% respectively,” said  Fada President Vinkesh Gulati. 

PV sales in April 2022 stood at 2,64,342 units as against 2,10,682 units in April 2021; 22,079 units in April 2020 and 2,36,217 units in April 2019. Semiconductor shortage continued to impact production and sales despite strong demand for SUVs. Two-wheeler sales in April 2022 stood at 11,94,520 units as against 8,65,628 units in April 2021; 3,18,596 units in April 2020 and 13,38,382 units in April 2019. Even though two-wheeler sales witnessed slight improvement month-on-month, numerous price hike, rural economy distress and high petrol prices is expected to keep a large section of buyers away. 

Going ahead, recent repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to have a major impact in auto sales, which already is facing double whammy of supply-chain disruption and increased cost of purchase.  Fada said the Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown will continue to create demand-supply mis-match, thus delaying the availability of passenger vehicles.

