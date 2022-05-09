STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jan Suraksha schemes bring insurance, pension within reach of common man: FM

Major changes were brought in the claim settlement process for quick and easy settlement of claims during the pandemic and these changes brought in for easy settlement of claims are still continuing.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the three Jan Suraksha schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana -- have brought insurance and pension within the reach of the common man.

The number of people who have enrolled and benefitted from the above schemes over the last seven years is a testimony to their success, she said on the occasion of 7th anniversary of the launch of the three social security schemes. These schemes were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, 2015.

"Under PMJJBY, a cumulative number of 12.76 crore persons have enrolled since inception for life cover and families of 5,76,121 persons have received claims for Rs 11,522 crore under the scheme. The scheme has proved extremely useful for low-income households during pandemic as in FY21, almost 50 per cent claims paid out were due to COVID-19 deaths," she said.

Major changes were brought in the claim settlement process for quick and easy settlement of claims during the pandemic and these changes brought in for easy settlement of claims are still continuing.

Since the beginning of the pandemic i.e., April 1, 2020 till February 23, 2022, total 2.10 lakh claims amounting to Rs 4,194.28 crore were paid with a settlement rate of 99.72 per cent, she said.

The Finance Minister said that in a similar spirit, 28.37 crore individuals have enrolled for accident cover since the launch of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and an amount of Rs 1,930 crore has been paid towards 97,227 claims.

While Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, PMSBY offers accidental death or total permanent disability cover of Rs 2 lakh and permanent partial disability cover of Rs 1 lakh.

"Today, even the poorest of the poor can have a life insurance cover for Rs 2 lakh at less than 1 rupee a day under PMJJBY and an accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh at less than 1 rupee a month under PMSBY.

All the citizens of the country in the age group 18 to 40 can subscribe for receiving pension after the age of 60 years by paying a minimum amount of Rs 42 per month," she said.

With regard to Atal Pension Yojana (APY), she said, more than 4 crore people have already subscribed to the pension scheme.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad urged banks and insurance companies to continue working with same zeal and dedication till the last person is covered.

"Going ahead, as announced by the PM in this regard on his last Independence Day address, it will be our endeavour to ensure that every eligible person in the country is covered under these social security schemes for insurance and pension," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Jan Suraksha scheme
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp