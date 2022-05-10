Retail sector sees uptick in hiring demand, shows significant recovery: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sign of recovery in retail sector, hiring demand has shown significant recovery at 47% year-on-year (yoy), surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to data from Monster India.

The Top contributing job roles in retail include sales & business development, customer service and data analyst/research analyst, says Monster India data.

In terms of location, Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest yoy growth at 31%, followed by Bengaluru at 27% and Ahmedabad at 26%.On a month-on-month basis, Jaipur saw the highest growth at 12%, followed by Bengaluru at 9% and both Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad at 5%.

According to the report, in April 2022, India has registered an overall growth of 15% yoy and 4% month-on-month in hiring demand as a result of increased positive business sentiment.

It said that BFSI continues to remain the fastest job recovering sector with a 54% annual growth rate followed by retail that grew 47% annually and then production and manufacturing industry at 35%.

“While BFSI continued to witness a boom in job opportunities, the re-opening of brick-and-mortar stores have resulted in a sharp rise in the retail job market.”