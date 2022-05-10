STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Startups shape future of industries: NITI Aayog VC 

Speaking at the launch of 'AIM-PRIME Playbook', Bery further said science-based startups are particularly exciting due to their potential for delivering large-scale social impact.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Startups represent an important part of the economy and can shape the future of jobs, products and industries, NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of 'AIM-PRIME Playbook', Bery further said science-based startups are particularly exciting due to their potential for delivering large-scale social impact.

The AIM PRIME (Program for Researchers in Innovation, Market Readiness and Entrepreneurship) program by NITI Aayog is aimed at promoting early-stage science-based, deep technology ideas to market through training and guidance over a period of 12 months using a blended learning curriculum.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar said during the pandemic, startups rose to the occasion and made very important contributions in diagnostics, PPEs, ventilators and last-mile vaccine delivery.

This demonstrated the potential that Indian startups hold in solving problems in the healthcare sector, Pawar added.

The first cohort of the AIM PRIME program consisted of science-based startups, faculty entrepreneurs and incubator managers, where they worked on progressing their ideas by teaming up with an incubator.

The cohort included 40 organisations and 64 participants, representing 23 different cities across seven states and representing a wide variety of science-based sectors, including industrial automation, IoT, electronics, robotics, energy and environment, health and rehabilitation, and food, nutrition and agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Startups Important Economy Jobs Future NITI Aayog AIM-PRIME Playbook
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp