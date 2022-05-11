STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of delivery workforce: Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily shuts Genie in three cities

Published: 11th May 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 12:48 PM

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food

Representational Image. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Online food delivery major Swiggy has temporarily shut its Genie services in 3 cities- Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad - due to shortage of delivery workforce. It has also suspended Supr Daily, a subscription-based delivery service, in five cities.

Genie is a pick-up and drop-off service available in 65 cities. Sources privy to the development said this temporary shutdown is due to rising demand for servicing in the food marketplace and Instamart.

Due to the cricketing season, Swiggy is seeing a surge in food delivery. Also, because of a shortage of delivery workers, it is prioritising its marketplace and Instamart services.

Genie was in huge demand during the pandemic season, as people ordered food and medicine drop-off service via this platform.

The firm, which acquired Supr Daily in 2018, said in a blog post it will suspend operations in 5 cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai - as a part of the restructuring plan. It will continue to serve users in Bengaluru and double down on its efforts in the city.

“We have a transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners,” Swiggy said.

