STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AGEL to issue 2 crore equity shares worth Rs 3,850 crore to Green Energy Investment Holding 

The equity shares will be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Published: 12th May 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy's management committee on Thursday approved the allotment of two crore equity shares for Rs 3,850 crore to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

"Management committee of the Company, at its meeting held today approved allotment of the equity shares of Company by way of the private placement on a preferential issue basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd," a BSE filing said.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) will issue 2,00,18,198 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at the rate of Rs 1,923.25 per share for Rs 38,49,99,99,303.50 to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd, it added.

The equity shares will be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Green Energy AGEL Green Energy Investment Holding
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp