Finance Minister meets UAE Minister of Economy

Marri and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi for India-UAE Economic Partnership Summit — 'India-UAE CEPA: Unleashing the Golden Era'.

Published: 12th May 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had a courtesy meeting with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between India and the UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Such regular exchanges and bilateral meetings further deepen India's engagement and harness newer areas while maximally exploiting the existing institutional arrangements, it said.

