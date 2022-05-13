STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets rebound after heavy fall in previous trade; Sensex rallies over 635 points

Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were the major gainers in early trade.

Published: 13th May 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Sensex rebounded in early trade on Friday after falling sharply the previous day and jumped over 635 points, in tandem with rally in Asian markets and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 635.43 points higher at 53,565.74.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 186.4 points to 15,994.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were the major gainers in early trade.

In contrast, NTPC and TCS were the laggards.

Markets in Asia were trading in the green, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai quoting significantly higher.

"Asian stocks rose on Friday in a roller coaster ride amid a bout of calm in global markets," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.57 per cent to USD 109.14 per barrel.

The Sensex tumbled 1,158.08 points or 2.14 per cent to end at 52,930.31 on Thursday.

The NSE Nifty plunged 359.10 points or 2.22 per cent to settle at 15,808.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 5,255.

75 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, caution will still prevail amongst the investors after the CPI inflation galloped to 8-year high of 7.79 per cent.

India's headline inflation galloped for a seventh straight month to touch an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April on rising food and fuel prices, raising the odds of an interest rate hike by the RBI early next month to tame prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE Asian markets Nifty NSE
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp