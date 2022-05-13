STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More lives lost in road accidents than in war: VK Singh 

The minister lamented that unfortunately, road safety is considered something that comes once a year. 

Published: 13th May 2022 02:54 PM

MoS Civil Aviation VK Singh. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India loses more people in road accidents than in war, Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Singh said road safety is the most important issue that the government needs to tackle.

"More than 1.35 lakh people lose their lives due to road accidents every year. This number of people whom we lose every year (due to road accidents), is worse than fighting a war," the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said.

The minister lamented that unfortunately, road safety is considered something that comes once a year. "We have road safety week. We upgraded it to road safety month," he said, adding his view is that it should be a 365-day affair.

"It's not confined to one week, it is not confined to a month because there is so much at stake," Singh emphasised. According to recent government data, total 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India in 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

