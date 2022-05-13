STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zepto clocks 946 per cent growth in four months, says report

Ever since Zomato announced its foray into the 10-minute delivery, the quick commerce space has been heating up with many activities revolving around quick delivery. 

Published: 13th May 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Zepto

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ever since Zomato announced its foray into the 10-minute delivery, the quick commerce space has been heating up with many activities revolving around quick delivery. While Swiggy has commenced drone trials for grocery service Instamart, Zepto raised $200 million with a strong focus on growth across the country.

A report by Bobble AI Data Intelligence Division, a conversation media platform, says quick commerce adoption saw unprecedented uptake in the post-pandemic period, as people between the age group of 25 and 35 years are the most prolific users of delivery apps that promise fast and 10 minutes delivery.

The report says within four months, Zepto witnessed a 946% user growth between December 2021 and March 2022. Other big players such as Dunzo and BigBasket have witnessed 94% and 58% growth, respectively. It analysed data from 50 million smartphone users who use the Bobble Keyboard spread across 640 cities.

Zepto has the highest market share in Delhi and Gurugram (30%), followed by Bengaluru (22%) and Mumbai (21%). Its competitor in Delhi and Gurugram is Blinkit (formerly Grofers) and in Bengaluru & Chennai, it competes with Dunzo.

The 10- minute grocery delivery service, Zepto, which is valued at $900 million, reported 800% Q-o-Q revenue growth. It maintained an 88-Point NPS and 60% Month-1 Buyer Retention at scale. Zepto delivers over 3,000 products in 10 minutes.

According to a RedSeer report, quick commerce has an addressable market opportunity of $50 billion in India. “Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry,” Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato had said during the launch of its 10-minute food delivery.

Quick commerce
A Bobble AI Data report Intelligence Division says quick commerce adoption saw unprecedented uptake in the post-pandemic period

