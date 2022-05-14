STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

There are mountains to climb: Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Wilson is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned subsidiary Scoot Air.

Published: 14th May 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Campbell Wilson

The new MD and CEO of Air India has 26 years of aviation industry expertise. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Campbell Wilson has termed his appointment as Air India CEO and MD as a fantastic opportunity to lead a historic airline and mentioned that there are "mountains to climb" in his new stint.

Wilson is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned subsidiary Scoot Air.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is a joint venture partner of Tata Group in full service carrier Vistara.

On Thursday, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Wilson as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India.

In a communique sent to Scoot employees on Friday, he said, "This afternoon I informed the executive team and your union leaders of my resignation from Scoot and the SIA Group."

He said it was by no means an easy decision to leave and SIA was his first professional job and has been his home for the last 26 years.

Wilson noted that across three continents, six countries and more than 12 roles, SIA has accorded him many more opportunities and experiences than he could ever have dreamed of.

"It is especially hard to leave Scoot which, in two chapters, I have had the honour and pleasure of nurturing - together with a wonderful, wonderful group of people, past and present - from a mere spreadsheet to, amongst many other things, the World's Best Long-Haul, Low-Cost Airline," he mentioned.

Through the initial years of start-up and rapid growth, to the depths of aviation's worst-ever crisis and now the accelerating recovery, Scoot has truly been a labour of love, he said.

"But there are other mountains to climb, and I am humbled to have been selected by Air India's board as that airline's new CEO," he mentioned.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to lead a historic airline, now owned by the Tata Group, to new heights, and I am grateful to embark on that exciting challenge with the full blessings of the SIA management team," he noted.

The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Campbell Wilson Scoot Air
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp