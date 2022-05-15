DoT launches portal for rollout of 5G services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Saturday launched Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to facilitate easy rollout of 5G services in the country. The portal will streamline the application process in the telecom sector, enabling applicants from various telecom service providers (TSPs) as well as Infrastructure providers (IPs) to apply through the common portal for right of way (RoW) permissions to lay down optical fibre cable (OFC) and for erecting mobile towers.

“The timely disposal of RoW applications of various service and infrastructure providers shall enable speedy infrastructure creation, which would be an enabler for timely rollout of 5G network also,” said telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw. Currently, the application process for installation of digital infrastructure gets delayed due to inconsistency and uncertainty of policy and processes adopted at various levels.

The step was welcomed by Cellular Operators Association of India(COAI), a representative body for the Indian telecommunication industry. COAI opined the forthcoming rollout of 5G services in India, the country requires densification of mobile networks. “It (Portal) provides a platform to process for both authorities and Industry to apply for ROW approvals for laying OFC and erecting mobile towers, and small cells on street furniture etc to submit their applications to various agencies of the State/UT Governments and local bodies,” said SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI.