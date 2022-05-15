STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DoT launches portal for rollout of 5G services

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Saturday launched Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to facilitate easy rollout of 5G services in the country. 

Published: 15th May 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Saturday launched Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to facilitate easy rollout of 5G services in the country. The portal will streamline the application process in the telecom sector, enabling applicants from various telecom service providers (TSPs) as well as Infrastructure providers (IPs) to apply through the common portal for right of way (RoW) permissions to lay down optical fibre cable (OFC) and for erecting mobile towers.

“The timely disposal of RoW  applications of various service and infrastructure providers shall enable speedy infrastructure creation, which would be an enabler for timely rollout of 5G network also,” said telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw. Currently, the application process for installation of digital infrastructure gets delayed due to inconsistency and uncertainty of policy and processes adopted at various levels. 

The step was welcomed by Cellular Operators Association of India(COAI), a representative body for the Indian telecommunication industry. COAI opined the forthcoming rollout of 5G services in India, the country requires densification of mobile networks.  “It (Portal) provides a platform to process for both authorities and Industry to apply for ROW approvals for laying OFC and erecting mobile towers, and small cells on street furniture etc to submit their applications to various agencies of the State/UT Governments and local bodies,” said SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dot Department of Telecommunication
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp