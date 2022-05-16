STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gautam Buddha University and Skill Council of India to set up drone excellence centre in UP 

Recently, Omnipresent was selected as a beneficiary under the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for drones and drone components.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Omnipresent Robot Technologies has inked a pact with Gautam Buddha University and Skill Council of India to set up a drone excellence centre in Uttar Pradesh.

The centre will have segments for drone pilot and operations training, drone data processing and analysis and app development, drone design and manufacturing, and drone testing and repair, according to a release issued on Monday.

Recently, Omnipresent was selected as a beneficiary under the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for drones and drone components.

"We intend to hire the first 100 students coming out of the programme for our own internal needs.

Our target is to produce over 100s of trained drone pilots along with 100s of indigenously manufactured drones every month," Omnipresent CTO Jyoti Vashishta Sinha said.

Gautam Buddha University is located in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Skill councils have been set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone Gautam Buddha University Skill Council of India
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp