STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NTPC mulls girl empowerment mission in 35 project locations 

According to the statement, NTPC is supporting the upliftment of girls, with focus on the girl child from the villages around NTPC projects.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a NTPC power plant for representational purposes.

An image of a NTPC power plant for representational purposes. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC is planning to conduct its flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative -- girl empowerment mission (GEM) -- in about 35 project locations this year.

The GEM is for empowering young girls to realise their dreams, as per a company statement.

According to the statement, NTPC is supporting the upliftment of girls, with focus on the girl child from the villages around NTPC projects.

Further, it stated that it is planning to conduct its GEM initiative in about 35 project locations during this year.

The GEM programme has empowered girls from across the country and made them aware of basic education, health and self-defence.

With this initiative, NTPC aims to help these girls break the glass ceiling and dispel the misconception about female foeticide in rural areas.

The initiative has created a space for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.

NTPC started GEM in 2018, and contributed to the empowerment of unfortunate girls in the vicinity of its project locations.

By 2019, GEM has benefitted 2,300 girls across 20 project locations.

NTPC oversaw the enrolment of girl students between the age of 10-12 years from different locations such as Dadri, Korba, Farakka, Sipat, Singrauli, Kawas, Ramagundam, Simhadri and other project areas.

The GEM ensures that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult; with ample curiosity and quality communication and social skills.

Additionally, it motivates the girl child to nurture their creativity, sharpen psychological, social and emotional growth, and makes learning a lively, engaging, and impactful experience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC GEM Girl Empowerment Mission CSR
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp