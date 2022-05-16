STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi eases annual report dispatch rules for entities with listed non-convertible securities 

The development comes after MCA on May 5, extended the relaxations related to dispatching the physical copies of financial statements for the year 2022 till December 31, 2022.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi has relaxed compliance rules for entities with listed non-convertible securities from dispatching physical copies of the annual reports to the debenture holders till December end.

The development comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 5, extended the relaxations related to dispatching the physical copies of financial statements for the year 2022 till December 31, 2022.

Now, it has been decided to provide relaxation up till December 31, 2022, from the requirements of the Listing Regulations which prescribes that an entity, with listed non-convertible securities, shall send a hard copy of statement to those holders of non-convertible securities, who have not registered their email address either with the listed entity or with any depository, Sebi said in a circular issued on Friday.

The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Earlier, this relaxation was applicable till December 2021.

The markets regulator, last week, gave similar relaxations to listed companies from sending hard copies of annual reports to shareholders who have not registered their email addresses up till December 2022.

However, listed entities are required to send a hard copy of the full annual report to those shareholders who have requested the same.

Also, till December-end this year, Sebi has dispensed with the requirement for sending proxy forms in case of general meetings held in the electronic mode only.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp