STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Challenge for India is to sustain 8-9 per cent growth for three decades: Niti Aayog CEO

According to Kant, the government's role should be in public policy and the policy should create wealth through the private sector. "Government should be in education, health and nutrition," he said.

Published: 17th May 2022 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has done extremely well on the vaccination front and the challenge for the country is to grow 8-9 per cent over the next three decades, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant further said that rise in per capita income of India is critical for removing poverty in the country.

"We bounced back post-COVID-19, and have done extremely well on vaccination, next year as well we will grow. The challenge (for India) is to sustain high growth of 8-9 per cent over the next three decades," he said.

According to Kant, the government's role should be in public policy and the policy should create wealth through the private sector. "The government should be in education, health and nutrition," he said.

According to Kant, it is important for Indian manufacturers to penetrate global markets and value chains. He said without technological leapfrogging, it will be difficult for India to grow at high rates.

The NITI Aayog CEO said India is climatically-blessed and it is an opportunity to use renewable energy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp