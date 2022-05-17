STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India adds 8.8 million to labour force in April

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said an 8.8 million rise in labour force is only possible if some working-age people who were out of the labour force rejoined in April.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reports of disappointed Indians leaving employment, CMIE has released data that suggests that out of those who quit the workforce, some have joined back in April. The labour force increased by 8.8 million from 428.4 million in March 2022 to 437.2 million in April 2022, which is one of the biggest monthly additions, according to CMIE.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said an 8.8 million rise in labour force is only possible if some working-age people who were out of the labour force rejoined in April. This report comes after CMIE earlier reported that millions left the labour markets in March and stopped even looking for employment, possibly too disappointed with their failure to get a job and under the belief that there were no jobs available.

“While employment has shrunk by 1.4 million to 396 million, lowest level since June 2021, the count of the unemployed fell by 2.4 million,” it had said noting that the fall in both unemployed and employed implies that millions left the labour markets and stopped even looking for employment.

The working-age population can’t grow by more than 2 million a month and nearly half of the new additions are expected to be not interested in joining the labour force, CMIE explained. “Therefore, any increase in the labour force of more than a million implies a migration of people from out-of-labour-force into the labour force,” Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director & CEO said in the report.

He added, “Implicitly, April saw some of these disappointed people, or quitters, coming back into the markets.” The unemployment rate on may 15 stood at 7.32% as per CMIE’s 30-day moving average. While the urban unemployment is at 8.53%, the rural employment rate is 6.75%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labour force
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp