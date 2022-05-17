STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's mineral production up 4 per cent in March

Published: 17th May 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's mineral production rose by 4 per cent in March compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in March 2022 at 144.6 was 4 per cent higher as compared to the level in March 2021.

"As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 12.2 per cent," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The output of important minerals in March includes coal 958 lakh tonnes, lignite 60 lakh tonnes, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes and iron ore 270 lakh tonnes.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March, 2022 over March, 2021 include iron ore, phosphorite, lignite and gold and minerals showing negative growth are coal, petroleum (crude), bauxite, chromite (-31.8%) and manganese ore, among others.

