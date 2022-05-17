STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Repo rate likely to reach pre-Covid level by August

Repo rate is likely to reach pre-pandemic level of 5.15% from the existing 4.4% by August, says a SBI report. 

Published: 17th May 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Repo rate is likely to reach pre-pandemic level of 5.15% from the existing 4.4% by August, says a SBI report. Owing to continuous rise in inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to raise repo rates in upcoming June and August monetary policies. The report says that even after the hike in repo rate, inflation will take some time to moderate in the country.

According to the report, 59% increase in overall inflation is because of Russia-Ukarine war. “If we also add the impact of input costs particularly on the FMCG sector, thus adding the contribution of personal care and effects, the total impact at all India level comes to 59%, purely because of war, “ it stated.

Even if the war between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t subside soon, it will be worth noting whether the rate hikes by the central bank will help in containing inflation or not, according to SBI. The SBI report concluded that the apex bank must be supported in its attempts to moderate inflation through interest rate hikes as higher interests will be positive for the financial systems as the risks will get repriced. It said RBI may have to use shorter windows to sort out inflationary concerns. 

India reported inflation at 7.79 % in April on account of high food and fuel prices. This is the fourth straight month when the rate remained above 6%, upper limit of RBI’s tolerance level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Repo rate Reserve bank of india
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp