STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IndianOil appoints VC Asokan as ED and state head, TN & Puducherry

Asokan has over three decades of experience primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing.

Published: 18th May 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Partnership, Deals

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Oil major IndianOil on Tuesday said it has appointed VC Asokan as its executive director and state head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Prior to taking up the new role he was heading Kerala state office of the oil marketing company as its executive director and state head, a press release said. He would also serve as the state level coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Asokan has over three decades of experience primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing. He had served Lanka IOC Plc, a subsidiary company of IndianOil in Sri Lanka and also carries pan India marketing experience.

Asokan succeeds P Jayadevan who has moved to Mumbai as LPG Head in IndianOil Marketing head office, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndianOil VC Asokan Tamil Nadu Puducherry Oil
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp