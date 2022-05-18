TVS Motor expands iQube electric scooter range; claims to deliver 140km on single charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor on Wednesday announced the launch of the new TVS iQube Electric scooter in three avatars, including one that claims to give an on-road range of 140 km on a single charge. The three variants are iQube, iQube S and iQube ST comes in 11 colours and 3 charging options.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S will be available at attractive price points of Rs 98564 and Rs 108690 respectively (on-road Delhi including FAME and state subsidy). TVS iQube and TVS iQube S bookings are now open on our website. Delivery of these models starts immediately.

Both the scooters are available in the existing 33 cities where TVS has a presence in, and will soon be launched in another 52 cities.

TVS iQube ST is available for pre-booking on our websites. More announcements, including the commencement of booking and delivery of TVS iQube ST will follow soon.

Commenting on the launch, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience. TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings."

The new variants of TVS' electric scooters will continue to compete against the likes market leader Ola Electric scooters, Ather Energy's 450X and 450 Plus, Hero Electric e-scooters and Bajaj Auto's Chetak EV. All the players in this segment have aggressive expansion plans as look to capture this fast-growing market.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive R&D and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor’s quality promise. We also firmly believe that with our far-reaching network and ecosystem we will deliver superior customer satisfaction and assurance."

Variants explained:



TVS iQube ST

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kwh battery pack and delivers best-in-class 140 km of on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube ST hosts ride connectivity with 7'' TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers infinite theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset.

TVS iQube ST is available in four new colour options and comes with 1.5kw fast-charging and a generous two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres.

TVS iQube S

The TVS iQube S variant comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kwh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge. TVS iQube S offers a 7" TFT, with an intuitive 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalisation, proactive notifications including vehicle health. The TVS iQube S is available in four new colour variants.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kwh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, 5" TFT with turn-by-turn navigation assist. The TVS iQube base variant is also available in three colours.

Options of plug-and-play carry along with off-board chargers of 950W and 650W capacity and with a charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S.