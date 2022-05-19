STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor targeted to be completed by September 2023: Gadkari

Gadkari said the flagship Amritsar - Bhatinda - Jamnagar corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore.

Published: 19th May 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the 1,224-km Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor is being constructed in full swing and is targeted to be completed by September 2023.

The road transport and highways minister, in a series of tweets, said the Bikaner to Jodhpur section of 277 kms is targeted to be completed and opened to the public by the end of this year.

Gadkari said the flagship Amritsar - Bhatinda - Jamnagar corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore.

It will connect the towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

He noted that the corridor will connect the northern industrial and agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India like Jamnagar and Kandla.

This will help boost the industrial revolution connecting the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda and Ludhiana through spurs and Jammu and Kashmir through Delhi - Amritsar - Katra Expressway, Gadkari added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp