STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSNL to roll out 4G services in August, says Chairman R K Purwar

The chairman further said BSNL has found a way and a road map because the government has allotted 4G spectrum for it.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will launch its 4G services on a shorter scale in August 2022 and then on a big scale by the end of the year. “We will quickly switch to 5G technology from 4G,” R K Purwar, chairman and managing director of the telco said.

“The problem with us (BSNL) was that our product was not competitive in the market. While other telecom operators in the country are offering 4G services, we are still selling 2G or 3G,” said Purwar.

The chairman further said BSNL has found a way and a road map because the government has allotted 4G spectrum for it. Therefore, to grow its 4G network in the country, the telco has recently ordered 6,400 towers. It will order another 6,000 towers in the next 15 to 20 days. And by the end 2022, the total 4G sites will be nearly 1.5 lakh, said the chairman.Purwar said, “You must have seen that the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked TRAI to reserve 5G spectrum for us.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R K Purwar BSNL Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp