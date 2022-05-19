BSNL to roll out 4G services in August, says Chairman R K Purwar

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will launch its 4G services on a shorter scale in August 2022 and then on a big scale by the end of the year. “We will quickly switch to 5G technology from 4G,” R K Purwar, chairman and managing director of the telco said.

“The problem with us (BSNL) was that our product was not competitive in the market. While other telecom operators in the country are offering 4G services, we are still selling 2G or 3G,” said Purwar.

The chairman further said BSNL has found a way and a road map because the government has allotted 4G spectrum for it. Therefore, to grow its 4G network in the country, the telco has recently ordered 6,400 towers. It will order another 6,000 towers in the next 15 to 20 days. And by the end 2022, the total 4G sites will be nearly 1.5 lakh, said the chairman.Purwar said, “You must have seen that the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked TRAI to reserve 5G spectrum for us.”