STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FDI inflow hits all-time high of USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22

FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76 per cent in 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion).

Published: 20th May 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Total foreign direct investment into India rose 2 per cent to the "highest ever" USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22 on account of various measures like policy reforms and ease of doing business taken by the government, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

Total FDI comprises equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital.

In 2020-21, the inflow stood at USD 81.97 billion.

It was USD 74.39 billion in 2019-20 and USD 62 billion in 2018-19.

"India has recorded the highest ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22," the ministry noted in a statement.

It said that the foreign inflows are increasing despite challenges like a military operation in Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic.

These inflows have increased 20-fold since 2003-04 when the inflows were USD 4.3 billion only, it added.

The ministry also informed that FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76 per cent in 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion).

FDI equity inflows stood at USD 58.77 billion in 2021-22 against USD 59.64 billion in 2020-21.

The ministry said that in terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with a 27 per cent share, followed by the US (18 per cent) and Mauritius (16 per cent) during the last fiscal.

These trends "are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," the ministry added.

ALSO READ | Markets rebound after heavy decline in previous trade; Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 3 per cent

Among sectors, computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows.

It was followed by the services sector and automobile industry.

Karnataka is the top recipient state with a 38 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow reported during 2021-22 followed by Maharashtra (26 per cent) and Delhi (14 per cent), according to the statement.

"The steps taken by the government during the last eight years have borne fruit as is evident from the ever-increasing volumes of FDI inflow being received into the country, setting new records," it said.

The government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for foreign investments, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route.

"To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors, such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single-brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom," it added.

Commenting on the figures, Abhishek Guha, Partner, M&A, Private Equity, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said that the last financial year has seen significant deal flow and foreign direct investment in the manufacturing, IT and pharmaceutical sectors and this trend seems to continue in the current year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI foreign direct investment FDI inflow
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp