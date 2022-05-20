STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rajasthan government seeks Chhattisgarh support to start coal mining for power projects

A delay in commencement of mining operations shall adversely impact the production of coal, its supply and the power generation in the state.

Published: 20th May 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has sought the intervention of the Chhattisgarh government for an early start of coal mining to help supplement fuel supplies for its electricity-generating projects at a time when the state is facing a power crunch.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma on May 19 wrote to her Chhattisgarh counterpart Amitabh Jain saying some locals with the support of a few NGOs are creating problems in the commencement of mining operations in coal blocks the state had been allocated.

The Rajasthan government's utility Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) has invested heavily in the commissioning of 4,400 MW of thermal power stations, which are supposed to source coal from its Parsa East Kanta Basan (PEKB), Parsa and Kente Extension coal blocks in Chhattisgarh.

The three blocks are estimated to have an annual production of close to 30 million tonne. However, it has been able to produce only half of it from the first phase of PEKB block while both Parsa and Kente Extension coal blocks are yet to take off.

The two blocks have got forest clearance and permission has been issued for tree felling.

"However, some local people with the support of a few NGOs are creating problems and taking inappropriate actions to stop the working at the site for tree enumeration and tree felling activity," Sharma wrote.

A delay in commencement of mining operations shall adversely impact the production of coal, its supply and the power generation in the state, she said adding it would also cause revenue loss to Chhattisgarh.

Rajasthan may plunge into a severe power crisis if it fails to kick start coal production from the second phase of PEKB block where it is not possible to recover coal anymore from the first phase.

Also, coal production from Parsa and Kente Extension blocks is critical for Rajasthan's energy security in the future.

Last year, Rajasthan procured 17 million tonne of coal from Coal India Ltd and 15 million tonne from PEKB block.

The supplies from Coal India are often disrupted on account of its lower production. In that case, fuel supply from its captive coal mines is a lifeline for Rajasthan.

Rajasthan believes it is facing hurdles on account of misinformation spread by a handful of activists targeting the development of its coal blocks.

The Rajasthan utility has planted over 8 lakh trees to compensate for the impact on the local ecology to make PEKB block the model mine in the country.

All three -- PEKB, Parsa and Kente Extension blocks -- will be operated by long-term agreement for Mine Development and Operations (MDO) instead of conventional and inefficient short-term contracts for coal excavation.

In the case of MDO model, the mine developer and operator have to ensure 'responsible mining' practices.

This compels mining companies to address the interests of all the stakeholders including the local community and the government.

"I shall be grateful if this matter could be resolved urgently at your level and necessary directions be issued to the district collectors of Sarguja and Surajpur," Sharma added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power Shortage Coal Mining Usha Sharma
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp