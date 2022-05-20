TCS CEO’s salary up 27% to Rs 26 crore, average hike at 5-8%

Uma Kannan By

BENGALURU: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan has received Rs 25.76 crore total compensation in FY22. This is nearly a 27% jump from his previous pay- Rs 20.36 crore in FY21. According to the company’s annual report, Gopinathan received a salary of Rs 1.51 crore, benefits, perquisites and allowances of Rs 2.25 crore and commission of Rs 22 crore.

TCS chief operating officer and executive director N Ganapathy Subramaniam received a salary of Rs 1.44 crore, benefits, perquisites and allowances of Rs 2.24 crore and commission of Rs 17 crore. His total compensation in the last fiscal stood at Rs 20.7 crore, which is a 29% jump from his previous compensation of Rs 16 crore. Gopinathan was appointed for 5 years in 2017, and was re-appointed for a period of five years till February 20, 2027.

As per the company, for employees, average annual increase in salary was 5-8% in India. “However, during the course of the year, the total increase is nearly 10.5%, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions,” TCS said. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in 2021-22 was 4.24%. Also, according to the report, Gopinathan’s compensation is 397 times the median remuneration of the staff, which is a 26.52% increase in the financial year. In the previous year, the ratio was 327:1. “At our current pace of growth, it is only a matter of time before we double our revenues and hit the $50 billion mark,” Gopinathan said in a letter to shareholders.

“Artificial intelligence and data are key differentiators for enterprises today. TCS helps its customers stay ahead of the game by investing in research and innovation, tapping the intellectual capital within the organisation and also of our ecosystem through our Co-Innovation Network,” Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the annual report. TCS is the largest employer of women, over 2,10,000 strong in the workforce. Women make up 13% of its senior management.

