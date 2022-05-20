Tech major Nvidia goes in for 'hiring pause', offers in process to continue

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global tech major Nvidia has joined the list of companies that have recently announced layoffs and hiring freezes. According to sources, Nvidia has communicated with hiring managers that they are going in for a ‘hiring pause’. However, offers in process will continue.

The New Indian Express has seen the internal message that has been sent to hiring managers at the company.

"This is not a "freeze", it's a pause... We were told that leadership wants to take a pause to onboard the thousands of new hires we've recently made," the Slack message reads.

Some guidelines for hiring, as mentioned in the message, say bars will be raised for the ongoing interviews and only 10% of those interviewed will be given offers.

"Onsite interviews (basically any onsite that’s already planned) – continue, BUT, we will raise our standard to the highest levels. Only 10% should be given offers," reads the message.

“Offers in process – continue. There will be no counters to the offers unless Jensen approves, none.”

It, however, said that diversity hiring will continue and there will be no slowdown in that. “We need to determine if any of your candidates are considered a diversity candidate. If so, proceed as usual.”

In a response to TNIE's query, an NVIDIA spokesperson said, "We’ve been extremely successful in hiring this year. We’re slowing for now to integrate these new employees and to focus our budget on taking care of existing employees as inflation persists."